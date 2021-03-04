Derry woman appointed to team of experts investigating NI's Mother and Baby Homes

A team of experts who will work in partnership with victims and survivors of Mother and Baby and Magdalene Laundry Institutions to establish the terms of reference for a fully independent investigation has been announced.

They include Derry woman, Deirdre Mahon , who is Director of Women and Children’s Services and the Executive Director of Social Work in the Western Health and Social Services Trust.

She is a qualified and experienced Social Worker/Youth and Community worker and is passionate about ensuring that the voices of service users are heard, understood and are central to the development and delivery of services.

Throughout her 35 year career, Deirdre has had extensive experience in both direct work with service users, and the management and development of staff.

She has been a driving force in the roll-out of trauma informed practice across Northern Ireland.

In recent months the Derry News has highlighted the personal experiences of local people who either stayed at the Good Shepherd Home and Laundry in the city or had a mother who lived there.

The other experts on the panel are, Phil Scraton, a Professor Emeritus in the School of Law, Queen's University Belfast.

He has an international reputation for research into the rights of bereaved families and survivors, particularly his investigative work into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

And Dr Maeve O’Rourke who is Lecturer in Human Rights at the Irish Centre for Human Rights, National University of Ireland Galway, and a barrister at 33 Bedford Row, London.

She has worked pro bono for more than a decade with individuals and relatives of those affected by Magdalene Laundries, Mother and Baby Institutions, forced and illegal adoptions, and related institutions and practices in the Republic of Ireland.

The appointments follow the announcement by the Northern Ireland Executive in January of its intention to establish a victim-centred independent investigation into the operation of the historical institutions between 1922 and 1990 – the date the last institution in Northern Ireland closed its doors.

The Executive also decided that the investigation would be designed jointly with victims and survivors over a period of six months.

The Department of Health has also announced details of a dedicated phone line 0300 0200 789 and website to enable victims and survivors of the institutions to participate.

Anyone with a connection with the institutions can become involved. Information of how to take part is available on the NI Direct website.

Information on a range of supports available can also be accessed on the website.

Speaking about the appointments, the Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Deirdre Mahon, Professor Phil Scraton and Dr. Maeve O’Rourke to work with victims and survivors to establish the terms of reference for an independent investigation into Mother and Baby and Magdalene Laundry institutions in Northern Ireland.

"I have asked the team to start its work immediately and to report within the six month timeframe set by the Executive for this work.”

First Minister Arlene Foster spoke of the many women and children who were victims of 'shocking ill-treatment and abuse' in Mother and Baby Homes and Magdalene Laundries who have had to wait far too long for their voices to be heard.

"The appointment of this team of experts to work with victims and survivors in shaping the independent investigation is another welcome step forward in the long fight to break the silence around their suffering.

“All three individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise in this area and I am confident that, through a process of engagement and working side by side with victims and survivors, the team will be able to shape an investigation that will have their confidence and deliver the truth and justice they deserve,” she added.

Meanwhile, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “The harrowing stories of the many women and children who suffered abuse in Mother and Baby Homes and Magdalene Laundries are truly heartbreaking. They were treated appallingly by these institutions and failed on every level.

“This is another significant step towards finally securing justice for the victims and survivors of this abuse, and it is vital that they are at the heart of the co-design process.

“I would encourage all victims and survivors to come forward and to make their voices heard so that the team of experts can set about shining a light on this dark and shameful period in our history.”

Judith Gillespie, the independent chair of the inter-departmental working group, which had oversight of research by Queen’s University and Ulster University into the historical institutions and made recommendations to the Northern Ireland Executive based on that research, also welcomed the appointments.

She concluded: “This is another important step for victims and survivors of Mother and Baby and Magdalene Laundry institutions. For too long their voices have not been heard and the co-design process will be fundamental to addressing that.”