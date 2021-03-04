Derry businessmen seek ‘clarity’ over Covid lockdown exit strategy

Two local businessmen are seeking greater clarity around the pathway out of Covid restrictions and believe the NI government should share its targets for moving through each phase

Brendan Duddy, of The Duddy Group, believes that if the data keeps improving there is no reason why businesses such as his can’t reopen towards the end of April.

The Duddy Group has a portfolio of hotel and property investments in Derry and Dublin.

He said: “Last year when they had a phased opening of hotels and restaurants opened it had no impact on infections.

“So if things keep improving I would like to be open by the end of April or start of May – that’s what I’m hoping for.”

The NI Executive has agreed a five-step plan for easing the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

In contrast to plans announced in Britain, NI's ‘pathway’ does not include a timetable.

Progression through each of the nine pathways will depend on public health criteria being met.

The Executive will review its restrictions each month starting on March 16 and continuing to June 10.

However, the plan does not include specific detail on what will guide the easements such as the rate of transmission or hospital numbers.

Step one represents the current lockdown restrictions, with steps two to four allowing an easing of the rules and the final step entitled preparing for the future.

‘DATA-DRIVEN’

Mr Duddy wants more guidance for businesses because financial obligations are growing by the day.

As a hotel and property owner he said a ‘running time’ is needed so that people can organise their accommodation.

He commented: “What can you do, it doesn’t give you any clarity, it gives you no clarity as a customer.

“I suppose the hope is from our point of view, the sensible thing is to wait and see how the vaccine goes.

“It doesn’t help us in a business sense, and whether or not I agree with them, they have to see how things pan out.

“But they’re going to have to open and they’re going to have to open probably sooner than we think.”

He added: “I think there is going to be pressure from various elements of business.

“The Executive can only react as information emerges but you’d like to hope there would be some structure to it.”

“It’s extraordinarily difficult to plan,” he explained. “There are banks to deal with, staff, suppliers, rent and insurance to pay and lift and fire maintenance. All bills that are coming up.”

He expects to see extra details emerging in the coming days given that the pathway is supposed to be ‘data led’.

Meanwhile, another local businessman, Eamon Gee, who owns and works in the Gee’s shop on Rossdowney Road said it has been ‘difficult’ trading throughout the pandemic.

However, his business has experienced a bit of an uplift because people are eating in with restaurants closed.

Mr Gee said government Ministers are in an unenviable position at present as they try to strike a balance between public health and the economy.

“In all honesty I wouldn’t want to be in their position. They are never going to be able to please everybody, they are dealing with people’s lives and livelihoods.

“Trying to balance the two is incredible difficult and I have a degree of sympathy for them.

“They definitely could have done some things better, they’ve handled other things very well.”

He continued: “The pathway isn’t clear, a lot of people were expecting dates, but realistically I don’t they can put dates on it.

“However, I do think they could have given some factual information.

“They said it’ll be very much data driven so they could have given an indication of where they want the rate of transmission or hospital admissions to be at each stage.”