Derry residents angry over placement of criminals in city centre bail accommodation

People living in Derry have expressed growing concern about the placement of criminals in temporary accommodation around the city.

The Derry News has learned that in one case a ‘notorious’ paedophile was placed in a street just doors away from young families.

Other violent offenders from different parts of Northern Ireland have been granted court bail to reside in B&Bs and hostels in the city.

Residents are ‘outraged’ and have questioned whether risk assessments were carried out prior to these placements.

They also expressed dismay that people with such dubious criminal records could be re-housed in built-up neighbourhoods.

One local mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It is an issue which collectively as city centre residents is causing us real concern.

“These residents of the B&Bs are often from outside the area.

“The normal process of referrals through NIHE has not been adhered to and B&Bs allegedly are being contacted directly and accommodation is secured irrespective of the support needs and risks of the individual.

“The B&B residents are forced onto the streets from morning to evening with nowhere to go.

“Surely as a starting position this is unacceptable within the current Covid guidelines.”

She added: “New young families in the street are scared they have made the wrong choice and many vulnerable older people anxious about their security.

“Sadly the front doors normally open - even through Covid - are closed. I just want to see them open again.”

Similar issues were flagged earlier this year when councillors spoke of assaults and anti-social behaviour in and around ‘pop-up B&Bs’ in the city.

Working on behalf of Foyleside residents, Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper said he has asked why a known sex offender was allowed to reside in an area with children and sought assurance from the police and probation board that it won’t happen again.

It is the first time such a high-risk case has been brought to his attention.

“I wanted to make sure that police were checking his bail conditions were being adhered to and if possible that this individual could be moved out of the area as soon as possible.”

Further discussions will take place in the coming weeks to ensure there is no repeat of this incident.

The Probation Board for Northern Ireland (PBNI) along with Housing Executive (NIHE) are responsible for finding temporary accommodation for convicted criminals.

According to NIHE, the pandemic has led to mounting pressure on these services with demand for temporary accommodation increasing ‘significantly’ in the past year.

This is in part due to reduced capacity in some hostels to ensure the safety of residents and staff as part of social distancing guidelines.

Responding to the concerns of locals, PBNI said it works within the public protection arrangements for NI to risk assess and risk manage certain violent and sexual offenders.

“We work with the police, prisons the housing executive and others within these multi agency arrangements. We share information and work together to protect the public.

“If individuals are subject to a Licence or an Order supervised by PBNI, a condition of that Licence or Order may restrict where they can reside.”

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Derry News put it to PBNI that it has become ‘common practice’ to relocate offenders from one city to another where they reside in B&Bs and hostels.

It is suspected that it has become more prevalent during the pandemic when hospitality businesses have struggled for any other form of custom.

PBNI said it is ‘not aware’ of this becoming an issue for individuals under its supervision during the pandemic.

In response a spokesperson said: “It is not common practice for people under PBNI supervision to be relocated to other towns.

“It is more likely that people will continue to live in their own community or if they have been in prison return to their local community.”

When asked about the specific case of the man previously described as a ‘prolific sex offender’ being placed in a built-up area with children, a spokesperson said PBNI cannot discuss details of individual cases.

She added: “However sex offenders who are subject to the public protection arrangements in Northern Ireland go through a very rigorous risk assessment and risk management process.

“The public protection arrangements are multi agency arrangements whereby police, probation, Health and Social Care Trusts the housing executive, prisons and other come together to assess and manage the risks posed by an individual.

“A risk management plan is put in place which would consider issues such as housing and victim impact.

“Each person has a designated risk manager who may be a police officer or probation officer.

“If anyone has any concerns about an individual in the community they should immediately contact the police. “

In court a police officer strongly objected to the man being granted bail and suggested he should be in supervised accommodation.

However, PBNI said Northern Ireland does not have any ‘bail hostels’.

Such hostels exist across the UK, providing a structured regime, including an overnight curfew and 24-hour supervision.

INCREASED DEMAND

The Housing Executive has a statutory duty to provide interim or permanent accommodation for certain homeless households.

This duty extends to individuals who are subject to public protection arrangements, such as convicted sex offenders.

A spokesperson explained: “As with anyone wishing to avail of social housing in Northern Ireland, people who have offended can choose to live where they wish unless there are restrictions or conditions imposed upon them by the courts.

“If people are subject to a Licence or an Order, a condition of that Licence or Order may restrict where they can reside.”

NIHE has access to 205 units within Derry City & Strabane District Council area for temporary accommodation for homeless households.

“Approved premises provide supported housing where behaviour can be managed and monitored in the interests of public safety, and from where permanent approved accommodation can be sourced. “Other mainstream accommodation providers also provide accommodation that supports the management of offenders,” the spokesperson explained.

“The Housing Executive also provides placements in single lets as part of our temporary accommodation provision.

“In cases where a voluntary sector hostel or single let placement is not possible the Housing Executive will avail of non-standard accommodation (B&B/Hotels).”

She added: “Demand for temporary accommodation for those households facing homelessness has increased significantly during the ongoing pandemic.

“Any use of non-standard accommodation for people who have offended is in the absence of other suitable options, at the agreement of the Designated Risk Manager, and for as short a duration as possible.

“The Housing Executive has recently commissioned independent research which seeks to deliver an evidence base on difficulties associated with move-on accommodation for applicants subject to PPANI.

“This research will assist key stakeholders in identifying actions which, depending on the outcomes of the research, may involve establishing supervised accommodation for such offenders here.”

NOTE: The Derry News has learned that the sex offender referred to in the article has since been remanded into custody after again breaching his bail conditions. The problem remains for residents who say that other offenders have to leave their B&Bs during the day and are therefore roaming the streets.