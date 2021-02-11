Investigation ‘ongoing’ over RUC badge controversy in Creggan area of Derry

The PSNI has confirmed that an investigation is ‘ongoing’ into an officer who wore an RUC badge on his cap while conducting searches in the Creggan area of Derry.

An 'internal investigation' was launched on December 10 after video footage emerged of the officer wearing the badge.

The badge itself consists of a poppy with a harp in the centre and crown atop the words Royal Ulster Constabulary.

On that day, detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) were searching a house in the Ballymagowan area in connection with New IRA activities.

Afterwards, Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan raised the issue with Derry City and Strabane's District Commander describing it as ‘totally unacceptable’.

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones confirmed that the wearing of the badge was in breach of its rules.

He said: "The badge worn on the officer’s cap is in contravention of the Corporate Appearance and Protective Equipment Standard set by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.”

Independent Councillor for the area, Gary Donnelly, said he views the PSNI as an extension of the RUC and it therefore came as no surprise.

“I have been consistently highlighting the nefarious nature of British policing in Ireland.

“No amount of cosmetic changes, fake accountability bodies or changes to religious make up can cover up the reality of their actions on the ground.

“The fact that one of those taking part in this raid was wearing an RUC crest only confirms what Republicans have been saying, that the PSNI are only a continuation of the RUC,” he added.