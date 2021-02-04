Former shirt factory site in Derry cleared to make way for proposed apartment complex

A former shirt factory site in Derry has been cleared to pave the way for a proposed new apartment complex close to Craigavon Bridge.

The site has lain empty since 2012 but in recent days trees and weeds that had grown over time were removed.

A planning application was previously lodged for the construction of 40 residential apartments which will comprise of 16 one bed and 24 two bed apartments.

The site was granted outline planning approval but there is an application before the council for ‘Reserved Matters’ - aspects of a proposed development which an applicant can choose not to submit details of initially.

Therefore, full planning permission has not been granted at this stage.

If approved, people will be able to gain access to the apartments from Foyle Road (pictured below) and John Street.

There will also be a ground floor parking area that can accommodate 10 cars.

The accommodation is viewed as a good location for non-car use and car ownership will be being actively discouraged at the site.

A Travel Plan will be promoted by a ‘Travel Coordinator’ who will promote other forms of transport.

A document accompanying the application, states: “The measures will encourage the use of sustainable modes, reduce dependence on the car and therefore contribute to reduced car growth in car journeys, increase the use of healthier alternatives such as walking and cycling, and contributing towards making a safer, healthier environment around the development.”

A report also highlights the servicing arrangements for the building which sits close to the bottom deck of the Craigavon Bridge.

It identifies the challenges posed by vehicles collecting or delivering goods to the apartments but deems these activities to be ‘low-impact’, aside from removal vehicles, which was categorised as ‘medium impact’ – but something that will happen ‘once a year’.

The site was formerly occupied by Hamilton & Sons factory which was demolished in 2012.

At the time there were concerns about the stability of the building, which had been derelict for years.

Foyle Civic Trust was disappointed by the decision, saying that everything should be done to save the industrial heritage of the city.