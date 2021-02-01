Man accused of repeatedly breaching sex order granted bail

A man accused of breaching a sexual offences prevention order by ‘disinhibiting’ himself through the use of alcohol has been granted bail.

Richard McFarland, 53, whose address was given as Lawrence Hill, appeared in court charged with breaching the terms of his Sexual Offences Protection Order (SOPO) and possession of Class B drug Cannabis on January 31.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said she doesn’t believe the defendant will abide by any conditions.

McFarland is currently awaiting sentencing in relation to five other breaches of the same order and has an ‘extensive history’ with 26 breaches in total.

She said he continues to use alcohol and it acts as a ‘dis-inhibitor’.

A small amount of Cannabis was found on McFarland in custody.

“Given any window of opportunity he will continue to offend. He has breached court bail on several occasions and committed the current breaches while on bail,” the police officer added.

The officer suggested supervised accommodation is the best option.

The PSNI raised ‘serious concerns’ about him being released.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said five or six breaches of his SOPO were dealt with in November when a prison sentence was imposed.

The court heard that the sentence is being appealed at a court sitting on March 3.

Mr Quigley said the defendant blew a ‘low reading’ of 37mg per 100ml of breath.

He accepted the no alcohol conditions was in place because it is a dis-inhibitor and that his client has an ‘appalling record’.

Deputy District Judge McStay said breaches of the SOPO are frequent and severe in the sense he received a prison sentence for a number of those in Crown Court.

He added that McFarland ‘ultimately has a sentence to be dealt with in March’ and accepts the breaches.

Judge McStay said it was not a high reading and there was no further offending.

The judge said he would give the 52-year-old ‘one opportunity’ and released on him the same terms.

McFarland must reside at Lawrence Hill and abide by the terms of his SOPO.

He will appear in court again on March 8 after his appeal hearing.