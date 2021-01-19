Construction work begins at old Foyle College site now owned by Ulster University

Construction workers and vehicles are on site at the former Foyle College site on the Duncreggan Road which is now owned by Ulster University (UU).

At this stage the university has not confirmed what work is taking place.

It is hoped that at some stage the site - along with additional land owned by UU on the Northland Road - will be used to expand the Magee campus.

In November 2020 Ulster University lodged a planning application to develop an 'overspill' car park to support the Magee Campus.

That application has not been approved, according to the NI planning website.

Applications were also submitted in 2019 to demolish buildings on the site to clear the way for 'future development proposals'.

If given the go-ahead, the new car park would help ease some of the parking problems that have existed around the Magee campus for many years.

The proposed car park would provide ramped access for cars between the existing roadway and the existing all weather sports pitch.

The works to the all sports pitch will comprise patch repairs to the existing surface, reactivating the existing surface drainage, providing directional signage and light fittings mounted on steel poles.

Vehicle and pedestrian access into the site will be through the existing openings off the Duncreggan Road.

There will be no alterations to the openings.

In terms of the demolition plans, those involve the existing standing structures including the main teaching block, pre-fabricated buildings, sports hall and workshop.

The application states: "The works will involve demolition to below existing ground level. The sub-structure shall remain pending future development proposals. steel/concrete structural frames, external walls, mezzanine floors, roofs, windows and external doors, masonry and stud internal walls and partitions, internal doors, wall, floor and ceiling finishes, fittings, furniture and equipment, complete services installations including mechanical systems, electrical systems.

"Duncreggan House, a B2 listed Victorian building, adjoins the school. The proposal is to carefully dismantle the structure that connects the listed building with the teaching blocks. The listed building shall not be damaged/lost during demolition works."