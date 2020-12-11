PSNI launches 'internal investigation' after officer wears RUC badge in Derry

An 'internal investigation' has been launched by the PSNI after one of its officers wore an RUC badge on his hat while conducting searches in the Creggan area.

Last night the Derry News reported that Foyle MLA Karen Mullan had raised the issue with Derry City and Strabane's District Commander.

Yesterday morning local Independent councillor for the area Gary Donnelly had highlighted what he described as 'another house raid by dozens of armed and aggressive British police in the festive season'.

"Contrast this with the lack of response to the explosion in violence by loyalist paramilitaries who in the last few months have shot two innocent people in the head and attacked a number homes with pipe bombs and gunfire," he added.

This morning Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones confirmed that the wearing of the badge was in breach of its rules.

He said: "The badge worn on the officer’s cap is in contravention of the Corporate Appearance and Protective Equipment Standard set by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

"This matter is now subject to an internal investigation. "

Outlining the reason for the operation, a police spokesperson said detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU), supported by colleagues in Derry City And Strabane District, searched a house in the Ballymagowan area in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

"During the search a number of items were seized for further forensic examination, including electronic items," she added.

Last night's story in full: https://www.derrynow.com/news/derry-news/595262/foyle-mla-psni-officer-wearing-an-old-ruc-badge-in-creggan-is-unacceptable.html