Trade unions invite Derry workers to a 'Know Your Rights' information workshop

Derry workers affected by the pandemic have been invited to an information workshop to inform them of their rights.

Niall McCarroll, Chair of Derry Trades Union Council (DTUC) says workers have been on the frontlines everyday of the pandemic keeping us safe and making sure vital services remain available.

He added: "But workers have also seen their safety, health, pay and redundancy rights undermined. While furlough schemes and benefits are inadequate and hard to access.

"This is why trade unions are essential to protect rights and give workers a voice.

"Rightly, the main focus during the ongoing public health emergency is saving lives and protecting each other.

"The ongoing public health emergency has laid bare the pressures workers are under to keep jobs and the precarious and insecure nature of employment."

Mr McCarroll continued: "Fortunately, local workers who are organised and in a trade union have been protected against local capitalist practices and fight on, together.

"The DTUC Know Your Rights workshop on Tuesday evening at 8pm, provides all workers with an opportunity to gain some knowledge around workplace issues and be prepared to face down the increasing pressures being witnessed by local workers and their families.

"Join the workshop, join a trade and make sure you know your rights."

Presenters on the evening will be: Susan Parlour, NEU VP, Ruairi O'Sandair, NIPSA rep, Goretti Horgan, UCU rep and Niall McCarroll, Unison Community and Voluntary rep & DTUC Chair.