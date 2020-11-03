Construction work begins at site of new Lidl store in Derry

Construction vehicles were at the site of the proposed new Lidl supermarket in Springtown Industrial Estate today.

Plans were submitted in June 2017 to erect a replacement food supermarket, access road and car parking.

In March 2018 a separate application was lodged to turn the existing Lidl supermarket on the Buncrana Road into storage space with ‘ancillary trade counter’.

The new store will have 2,150 square metres of floor space.

Planning approval was granted to build the new store in July of this year.

The decision was taken to relocate because there is no room to expand where the store is currently based.

The site will see Lidl invest more than €8 million in the local community and create 10 new permanent jobs as well as 20 construction jobs.

Construction has started on schedule and it is hoped the new store will open in Spring/Summer 2021.

The existing site has a shortage of parking spaces, an issue that will be remedied at the new store, according to Lidl.

The entrance will be via the Springtown Road (aerial shot of the new site below).