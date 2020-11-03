Construction work begins at site of new Lidl store in Derry

Contact
Construction vehicles were at the site of the proposed new Lidl supermarket in Springtown Industrial Estate today.
Plans were submitted in June 2017 to erect a replacement food supermarket, access road and car parking.
In March 2018 a separate application was lodged to turn the existing Lidl supermarket on the Buncrana Road into storage space with ‘ancillary trade counter’.
The new store will have 2,150 square metres of floor space.
Planning approval was granted to build the new store in July of this year.
The decision was taken to relocate because there is no room to expand where the store is currently based.
The site will see Lidl invest more than €8 million in the local community and create 10 new permanent jobs as well as 20 construction jobs.
Construction has started on schedule and it is hoped the new store will open in Spring/Summer 2021.
The existing site has a shortage of parking spaces, an issue that will be remedied at the new store, according to Lidl.
The entrance will be via the Springtown Road (aerial shot of the new site below).
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.