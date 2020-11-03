Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Construction work begins at site of new Lidl store in Derry

Construction work begins at site of new Lidl store in Derry

Reporter:

Garrett Hargan

Construction vehicles were at the site of the proposed new Lidl supermarket in Springtown Industrial Estate today.

Plans were submitted in June 2017 to erect a replacement food supermarket, access road and car parking.

In March 2018 a separate application was lodged to turn the existing Lidl supermarket on the Buncrana Road into storage space with ‘ancillary trade counter’.

The new store will have 2,150 square metres of floor space.

Planning approval was granted to build the new store in July of this year.

The decision was taken to relocate because there is no room to expand where the store is currently based.

The site will see Lidl invest more than €8 million in the local community and create 10 new permanent jobs as well as 20 construction jobs.

Construction has started on schedule and it is hoped the new store will open in Spring/Summer 2021.

The existing site has a shortage of parking spaces, an issue that will be remedied at the new store, according to Lidl.

The entrance will be via the Springtown Road (aerial shot of the new site below).

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie