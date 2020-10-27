Vital personal protection equipment dumped at the side of a road in Derry

A significant amount of personal protection equipment (PPE) has been dumped at the side of a road in Derry.

The items were dumped at Trench Road in the Waterside area of the city.

The person that found the PPE contacted local DUP councillor Graham Warke.

He urged people to dispose of such items in the proper way.

"I am urging people to be responsible with their waste, as the coronavirus lockdown creates new challenges for the countryside and wildlife.

"Littered PPE not only looks unsightly but if left lying around it poses a risk to the street cleaners who will have to clear it up, not to mention the fact that it could kill or maim wildlife too."

Alderman Warke said the items dumped included face masks, sterilised wipes, disposal gloves and aprons.

He said they have now been cleared away.

"Be responsible for your rubbish and please, for our wildlife’s sake, dispose of it responsibly," added Alderman Warke.