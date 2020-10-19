Contact

Number of Covid inpatients at Altnagelvin Hospital continues to rise

altnagelvin

Over 300 staff members at Altnagelvin Hospital are self-isolating because of coronavirus

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Derry and Strabane recorded 85 new Covid cases in the past 24-hours as hospital inpatients with the virus reached a new high.

Altnagelvin Hospital now has 41 Covid inpatients, according to the Department of Health.

During the first wave of the virus the maximum number of inpatients in the hospital at any one time was 30.

Across the country six more Covid-19 deaths were recorded.

The seven-day rate of transmission per 100k of population remains the highest in Derry and Strabane at 769.9.

Belfast has the second highest rate at 531.9.

Over the past seven days the local council area has recorded a total of 1,160 positive cases.

Social distancing measures are steps you can take to reduce the social interaction between people.

This will help reduce the transmission of coronavirus (COVID19).They are:

  • Avoid contact with someone who is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (COVID19). These symptoms include high temperature and/or new and continuous cough
  • Avoid non-essential use of public transport, varying your travel times to avoid rush hour, when possible
  • Work from home, where possible. Your employer should support you to do this. Please refer to employer guidance for more information
  • Avoid large gatherings, and gatherings in smaller public spaces such as pubs, cinemas, restaurants, theatres, bars, clubs
  • Avoid large gatherings with friends and family. Keep in touch using remote technology such as phone, internet, and social media
  • Use telephone or online services to contact your GP or other essential services
  • Everyone should follow these measures as much as is pragmatic. For those who are over 70, have an underlying health condition or are pregnant, we  strongly advise you to follow the above measures as much as you can, and to significantly limit your face-to-face interaction with friends and family where possible.

