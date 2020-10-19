Number of Covid inpatients at Altnagelvin Hospital continues to rise

Contact
Over 300 staff members at Altnagelvin Hospital are self-isolating because of coronavirus
Derry and Strabane recorded 85 new Covid cases in the past 24-hours as hospital inpatients with the virus reached a new high.
Altnagelvin Hospital now has 41 Covid inpatients, according to the Department of Health.
During the first wave of the virus the maximum number of inpatients in the hospital at any one time was 30.
Across the country six more Covid-19 deaths were recorded.
The seven-day rate of transmission per 100k of population remains the highest in Derry and Strabane at 769.9.
Belfast has the second highest rate at 531.9.
Over the past seven days the local council area has recorded a total of 1,160 positive cases.
