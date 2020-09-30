Positive COVID-19 cases now exceeds 1,000 in Derry City and Strabane

In Derry City and Strabane there are now 1,030 positive COVID-19 cases, the third highest in the country.

Just two weeks ago the council area was ranked second lowest in terms of positive cases.

Derry City and Strabane Council has recorded 487 positive cases in the past seven days.

The rate per 100k of population has also jumped from 266.1 yesterday to 323.2 today, almost 2.5 times higher than Belfast.

One more person has died bringing the total death toll for Northern Ireland to 579 since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Minister Robin Swann is due to hold a press conference later this afternoon.