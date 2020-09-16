Contact

Derry trade unionist taking part in 'Celtic call' event

He has called on workers in the health, education and community sectors to register and join the discussion

Chairman of Derry Trades Union Council, Niall McCarroll

The Derry public have been asked to attend a meeting to hear direct from trade unionists about their radical plans for UNISON.

John McDonnell MP will chair the meeting and speak about his hopes for UNISON and why he is backing Paul Holmes.

This public meeting has 'great a line-up of speakers' from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - represented by Chair of Derry Trades Union Council and Unison branch secretary, Community and Voluntary Sector Branch NI, Niall McCarroll.

He has called on workers in the health, education and community sectors to register and join the discussion.

Other speakers include Nimi Trivedi, social worker & antiracism activist, Carmarthenshire branch and Maggie McGuire, treasurer, Dundee City branch and Scottish Committee.

There will be plenty of time for questions.

Send these in when you register for the event, or submit on the night in response to what you hear.

All UNISON speakers appear in a personal capacity.

It takes place tomorrow from 6.30pm - 7.30pm, more info here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/time-for-real-change-my-plan-for-unison-the-celtic-call-tickets-118331182753?aff=erelexpmlt&fbclid=IwAR1TkKfZ7wmWmGgbVxlmEYyspqEcsUNs9pQghmmLzt7j_kYmy7q3svF4EyA

