Store closure announcement comes as another blow to Foyleside Shopping Centre

A cosmetics shop has been confirmed as the latest to close at Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry with the company citing the coronavirus pandemic as the cause.
Inglot Cosmetics is a Polish cosmetics company headquartered in Przemyśl, south-eastern Poland, specialising in the manufacturing of make-up products.
The disappointing development comes after Eason book store told staff it would be closing and Thorntons was under consideration for closure.
The Wallis store is also having a closing down sale.
A spokesperson for Inglot said: "Due to the challenges Covid-19 has presented, there are no plans to reopen Inglot stores.
"Inglot is on sale in many stockists nationwide. Click here to find you nearest stockist https://inglot.ie/pages/stores
"The full Inglot collection is available to shop @ www.inglot.ie"
The news in relation to the Inglot store is a further blow for the Foyleside complex and Derry's city centre.
Retail outlets were recently allowed to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown.
However, lockdown has severely impacted on the retail sector with many businesses announcing closures and cuts.
