Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Eight more Coronavirus cases recorded in Derry City and Strabane

HSE approved ways to protect yourself and others against the Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Eight new Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Derry City and Strabane bringing the total in the past two days to 12, according to Department of Health figures released today.

The council area now has the second highest number of cases recorded in the past week out of all eleven council areas.

Only Causeway Coast and Glens has more in the past week with 19 positive cases - where the Limavady cluster emerged after a 'social gathering'.

It brings the total number of cases in Derry City and Strabane to 224 - the second lowest in the country.

No new deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours meaning the tragic death toll remains at 556.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie