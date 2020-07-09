Contact

Middleton welcomes ring-fenced funding for medical school

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton has welcomed the funding assurances for a graduate medical school in Derry.

Mr Middleton said: “It is welcome news that the Department for the Economy has been allocated funding from the Executive for the graduate medical school. £26million of capital expenditure and £9million revenue costs per annum will be ring-fenced.  We have been working with all parties in Londonderry to move this issue forward and make it a reality. 

"This is a further step forward to ensuring that in 2021 we will be able to see the first students enrolled.  It will be good for the North West but also for the Health Service.”

Since the announcement by Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill that a medical school had been approved, key players in delivering the project including the Economy Minister Dianne Dodds and Arlene Foster have spoken of ‘significant work’ and risk assessments that must be carried out before they can commit themselves to a 2021 opening date.

Ulster University previously told the Derry News that when fully operational with 110 students per year the medical school will cost approximately £27m per year.

