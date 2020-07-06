Derry MLA objects to 'processing and screening' of coal at Bay Road

Foyle SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin has objected to the application from A&N Fuels NI for the processing and screening of coal at Bay Road.

The application could lead to increased coal dust and particulates released into the air, damaging air quality for local residents and for those who exercise in Bay Park.

Sinead McLaughlin said: “I have submitted an objection to the application at Bay Road for the processing and screening of coal. Local residents have contacted my office, complaining about the application.

“Derry has a serious problem with air quality and I am determined to do what I can to improve air quality. That means not only to not having coal processed and screened at Bay Road, but also reducing the use of coal as a heating source. We must move quickly towards low carbon heating systems.

“Bay Park has been increasingly popular for recreation during the COVID-19 crisis and the council is keen to promote this. It would be strange and regrettable if Bay Park became a less attractive place in which to exercise because of an increase in airborne coal dust.”