Local councillor accuses Sinn Féin and the SDLP of 'blatant hypocrisy' over Stormont vote

Contact
Shaun Harkin spoke at the Black Lives Matter rally in Derry on June 6
A Derry councillor has criticised nationalist parties for 'blatant political hypocrisy' for what he 'endorsing' the actions of police at the Black Lives Matter protests.
People Before Profit Cllr Shaun Harkin said: "Sinn Féin and the SDLP claim to be parties committed to opposing racism and to supporting civil rights.
"Cllrs in both parties supported People Before Profit's motion in the Derry and Strabane Council condemning the PSNI's racist targeting of the Black Lives Matter rallies in Derry and Belfast and calling for all fines and threats of prosecution to be dropped.
"But this week in Stormont Sinn Féin and SDLP MLAs joined with the DUP and others to vote through Amendment 5 of the Health Regulations giving retrospective endorsement to the PSNI's crackdown on the socially-distanced Black Lives Matter protests.
"It doesn't matter that many other events where there was no effort to implement social-distancing didn't face political policing. It doesn't matter that examples of double-standards abound. It doesn't matter that Black Lives Matter organisers took great care to implement social-distancing.
"Voting down Amendment 5 gave Sinn Féin and the SDLP the opportunity to undo the racist criminalisation of the Black Lives Matter protests. Instead they voted to endorse PSNI political policing. In doing so they trampled on civil rights.
"To add further insult Sinn Féin and the SDLP Cllrs forced through an amendment to a People Before Profit Black Lives Matter motion in Belfast City Council this week stripping out opposition to fines and threats of prosecution. Both parties backed these demands in Derry and Strabane Council.
"This is blatant political hypocrisy that many people will never forget. It is a defining moment in Derry and across the entire Ireland.
"We will continue to expose the double-standard racist treatment of the BAME Community and the Black Lives Matter protests. We'll continue to campaign for all the threats of prosecution and fines to be dropped."
--
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.