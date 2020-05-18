Contact

CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Further relaxation of lockdown restrictions announced

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

First Minister for Northern Ireland Arlene Foster has announced a further relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

Speaking at the Executive's daily COVID-19 press conference, she said: "Churches and places of worship can reopen their doors for acts of individual prayer provided they adhere to all of the social distancing and public hygiene requirements over this last few weeks in what has been a very testing time for our people.

"People of all faiths have turned to prayer in their homes and have used various digital platforms to stream religious services.  So the decision to open religious venues for prayer has been deemed sufficiently low risk in terms of COVID-19.

"But we do urge those who are availing of this service to exercise common sense."

Expanding those relaxations to include religious services will be kept under review.

'Drive in' religious services will be permitted provided people remain in their cars, the First Minister said, and the proper social distancing advice is followed.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said you can meet in groups of up to six people outdoors, take part in outdoor activities such as golf and fishing and attend drive in performances such as music and theatre. 

