Magee Medical School announced by Deputy First Minister

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has just announced that the long-awaited graduate entry medical school at Magee has been approved.

"It will allow the first student intake of 70 in September 2021," she explained, "this is a hugely important investment decision for the North West and it adds to the Executive's recent announcement on the Derry and Strabane City Deal and inclusive future fund.

"It will prove to be instrumental in the regeneration of the region and will help to support our health service who we much rely on at this point and into the future."

Speaking after today's Executive announcement where it agreed to establish a graduate entry medical school at the Magee campus and the first student intake of 70 students in September, MLA for Foyle Karen Mullan said: "Today's announcement by the Executive that it plans to establish the graduate medical school at Magee is a major boost for Ulster University and for Derry.

"The benefits of this investment to the economic regeneration of Derry and to the North West cannot be overstated. I warmly welcome the decision which adds quite significantly to the City Deals and Inclusive Future Fund commitment announced in recent weeks too.

“There is widespread support for the medical school and the expansion of Magee. There is a united voice in the city at political and community levels and today's announcement represents a huge step forward towards the goal of delivering the medical school at Magee in the fastest time possible.

"Sinn Féin is committed to working with Ulster University, local business leaders and all other parties to see the project delivered without any delay."

The British Government backed a medical school in Derry in the New Decade, New Approach document.

Former Secretary of State for NI, Julian Smith, who helped broker the deal also welcomed the news saying: "Great news for #derry - such great community commitment to this project - well done to all involved in the campaign.

"A new decade and a new approach to ALL parts of Northern Ireland being delivered."