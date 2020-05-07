First Minister says government supports the use of 'face coverings' in particular circumstances

Contact
First Minister Arlene Foster has just announced that the NI government supports the use of ‘face coverings’ by the public in particular circumstances.
Speaking at the daily COVID-19 briefing, she said work is ongoing on a ‘roadmap to recovery’ with all departments and those efforts will continue over the coming days.
There will be no alterations to lockdown restrictions at the moment as the Executive believes they are still necessary.
To build ‘confidence’, the Executive has agreed that the public consider the use of ‘face coverings’ for ‘short periods in enclosed spaces where social distancing is not possible’.
She stressed the difference between face masks used in clinical settings and face coverings which are currently made by people at home from clothing items for use in day to day life – ‘we are focused on face coverings’.
The decision is based on scientific advice from UK government advisors in the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).
It says there is enough evidence to support the use of cloth face masks in the community for short periods, in enclosed place, where social distancing is not possible, the First Minister added.
