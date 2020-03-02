Police confirm 'safe and sum of cash' stolen from The Magnet Bar

Police are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at licensed premises in the Culmore Road area of Derry in the early hours of this morning (Monday, 2nd March).

Sergeant Finnegan said: “We received a report at around 8.20 am that around 3.30 am entry was gained to the property and a safe and sum of cash were taken.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 262 of 02/03/20.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.