Police confirm 'safe and sum of cash' stolen from The Magnet Bar

Contact
Police are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at licensed premises in the Culmore Road area of Derry in the early hours of this morning (Monday, 2nd March).
Sergeant Finnegan said: “We received a report at around 8.20 am that around 3.30 am entry was gained to the property and a safe and sum of cash were taken.
“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 262 of 02/03/20.”
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.