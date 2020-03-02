The Magnet Bar in Derry burgled overnight

SDLP Councillor for Ballyarnett, Cllr Angela Dobbins has condemned a burglary in the Magnet Bar in Culmore in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Ballyarnett Councillor said: “This is appalling news for people in Derry to wake up to on a Monday morning. The Magnet Bar is an integral part of the community in Culmore. I am sending my best wishes to staff. I hope they are able to reopen soon and I hope the local community will go and support them when they are reopened.

“Anyone with any information should come forward to the PSNI or Crimestoppers.”