LGBT awareness workshops for schools

A workshop will be held in Derry next weekend to show best examples of dealing with LGBT issues for schools.
The aim of the workshop is bring together examples of best professional practice to promote students and promote inclusive learning environments.
The event will take place at the Museum of Free Museum on Saturday, March 7, from 12.45pm to 4pm.
Admission to the workshop is free and further information is available from the museum.
