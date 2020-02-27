Court News : Don't waste police time - Derry judge

Contact
The District Judge at Derry Magistrates Court yesterday warned complainants who made statements of allegations against people, and who later withdrew their statements, that they could be billed for wasting police and court time.
Barney McElholm issued the warning when he was informed by a defence barrister that a woman who had made a complaint to the police alleging that her grandson had attempted to assault her and that he had broken her front window, did not now wish to pursue the case.
The woman, who made a statement of complaint to the police in July 2018, failed for the second time to turn up for the contested hearing.
Mr. McElholm said that the Court Service might have to look at, sooner or later, 'making such people pay the costs for these cases.'
“They swan in and out wanting a prosecution and a few months later after wasting police and court time they decide they don't want the prosecution to go ahead. This is going on far too much and it is a waste of public money," he said.
The case was dismissed.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The Sunrise to Sunset lads including Anthony McGill from Lavey, Deaglán McErlean from Bellaghy and Eoghan Kennedy from Rasharkin, Co. Antrim.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.