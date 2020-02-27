Contact

Court News : Don't waste police time - Derry judge

The District Judge at Derry Magistrates Court yesterday warned complainants who made statements of allegations against people, and who later withdrew their statements, that they could be billed for wasting police and court time.

Barney McElholm issued the warning when he was informed by a defence barrister that a woman who had made a complaint to the police alleging that her grandson had attempted to assault her and that he had broken her front window, did not now wish to pursue the case.

The woman, who made a statement of complaint to the police in July 2018, failed for the second time to turn up for the contested hearing.

Mr. McElholm said that the Court Service might have to look at, sooner or later, 'making such people pay the costs for these cases.'

“They swan in and out wanting a prosecution and a few months later after wasting police and court time they decide they don't want the prosecution to go ahead. This is going on far too much and it is a waste of public money," he said.

The case was dismissed.

