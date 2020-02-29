Contact
Nominations for the 2020 Derry Credit Union Young People's Awards are now open.
Do you know a young person/group aged from 12-18 who is worthy of public recognition at the glittering Young People's Awards ceremony?
Then visit the organisation's website at www.derrycu.com
Full details are included in the nomination form which is available to download.
The deadline for nominations is 1pm on Saturday, March 7.
