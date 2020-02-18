Meeting on Mobuoy Dump to be held in Derry this evening

Representatives from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency will appear in Derry this evening to update members of the community and other interested parties about Mobuoy remediation.

Updates on the Mobuoy Remediation Project will take place at 7pm in the North West Teacher Centre, Strathfoyle.

An estimated one million tonnes of waste has been dumped illegally at a large countryside site at Mobuoy close to Maydown.

It has been claimed that the clean-up could cost as much as £250m. However, at a recent council meeting the remediation team was not prepared to provide cost estimates.

Enagh Youth Forum said: For anyone interested in learning more about Mobuoy Dump get along to the stakeholders meeting taking place at 7pm this evening at Strathfoyle Teachers Training Centre.

"All Welcome!"