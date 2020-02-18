Meeting on Mobuoy Dump to be held in Derry this evening

Contact
Representatives from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency will appear in Derry this evening to update members of the community and other interested parties about Mobuoy remediation.
Updates on the Mobuoy Remediation Project will take place at 7pm in the North West Teacher Centre, Strathfoyle.
An estimated one million tonnes of waste has been dumped illegally at a large countryside site at Mobuoy close to Maydown.
It has been claimed that the clean-up could cost as much as £250m. However, at a recent council meeting the remediation team was not prepared to provide cost estimates.
Enagh Youth Forum said: For anyone interested in learning more about Mobuoy Dump get along to the stakeholders meeting taking place at 7pm this evening at Strathfoyle Teachers Training Centre.
"All Welcome!"
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.