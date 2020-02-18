Contact

DUP MLA welcomes review of workers' rights in community and voluntary sector

'It is important that the department looks at multi-annual funding and budgeting'

Reporter:

Garrett Hargan

DUP MLA for Foyle Gary Middleton has welcomed news of a review into workers' rights in the community and voluntary sector.

Mr Middleton said: “During question time to the Communities Minister on Monday, I took the earliest opportunity to raise the issue of pay parity for community workers and one year budgets.

"Given the fact that community workers and staff funded by the Department for Communities have not seen an increase in salaries in the last 10 years, I am pleased that the Minister has instructed a review to look at all community and voluntary sector work and where that impacts on workers and employment rights.

"I also welcome the commitment from the Minister for Communities that she will write to neighbourhood renewal partnerships within the next week, setting out her plans for the next two years.

"It is important that the department looks at multi-annual funding and budgeting so that community groups and organisations can strategically plan and manage their projects and resources.”

 

