Blood donation sessions in St Mary's College next week

There will be blood donation sessions in St Mary’s College on Northland Road in Derry on Monday and Tuesday, February 24 and 25. The sessions will run from 1.30pm to 4pm and 5.15pm to 8pm each day. New and regular donors are encouraged to support the donation sessions.

