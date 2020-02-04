Arrival of 2,000 cows leads to traffic restrictions on roads between Derry, Letterkenny and Buncrana

Traffic restrictions will be introduced later this week to cope with an influx of around 2,000 cows to the local area.

An Grianan Estates will hold a three day cattle auction at their farm in Burt close to the Derry/Donegal border from Thursday, February 6, until Saturday, February 8, from 10am-5pm daily.

A Garda spokesperson said that traffic restrictions will be in place on the main Derry to Letterkenny and Derry to Buncrana roads during the event.

The spokesperson said: "It is expected that 2,000 cattle will be auctioned during the event which is expected to attract in excess of 1,000 people each day.

"In preparation for the event a Traffic Management Plan will be in place with traffic restrictions on the (R239) Slab Road.

"A one way system will be implemented along the Slab Road with entry via the N13 at Burt and exit on to the (R238)at Burnfoot.

"The restrictions will be in place from 7am - 6pm daily to accommodate road side parking along the Slab Road for the purposes of the event.

"Residential access & access to the Wildlife Reserve will remain open at all times however restrictions will be in place and persons visiting the wildlife reserve will be requested to follow the one way traffic system."