Man hospitalised in Derry following Bridge Street incident

Three women and a man were arrested overnight in relation to an incident in the John Street area where a male sustained injuries to his abdomen and face.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: "Police received a report of an injured male in the John Street area of Derry shortly before midnight last night (Friday 24th January).

"Police attended the area and located a male, aged in his twenties. It was reported he had sustained injuries to his abdomen and face earlier in the evening, around 11:30pm, while inside an address in the Bridge Street area. The man was treated by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and taken to hospital for treatment of what are understood to be non-life threatening injuries.

"Three women, aged 38, 44 and 48, and a 24-year-old man have been arrested in relation to the incident. The 44-year-old woman has been released unconditionally, while the others remain in custody at this time.

"I would appeal to anyone who has information about what occurred to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 2058 of 24/01/20 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."