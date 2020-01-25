Contact

Revealed: The scores and grades that schools in Derry accepted last year for students who had taken the transfer test

Hundreds of young people received their results today

(Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

St Columb's College, one of the grammar schools in Derry.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

After receiving their transfer tests today, hundreds of young people and their parents will be making the decision as to which school they want to go to.
To help them, Derry Now has collated information on all the grammar schools in County Derry.
The information includes how many applications the schools received last year, how many applications were approved and the scores or grades the schools used to admit pupils.

Lumen Christi College - in 2019 the school received 163 applications and had an approved enrolment of 120. The highest score in the GL exam of admitted pupils was 282 while the lowest was 241.

Thornhill College - in 2019 the school received 214 applications and had an approved enrolment of 201. The highest grade in the GL/AQE exam of admitted pupils was A while the lowest was D.

St Columb’s College - in 2019 the school received 197 applications and had an approved enrolment of 197. The highest grade in the GL/AQE exam of admitted pupils was A while the lowest was D.

Foyle College - in 2019 the school received 173 applications and had an approved enrolment of 132. The highest score in the AQE exam of admitted pupils was 125 while the lowest was 94.

Limavady Grammar - in 2019 the school received 157 applications and had an approved enrolment of 131. The highest score in the AQE exam of admitted pupils was 123 while the lowest was 89.

St Mary’s Grammar, Magherafelt - in 2019 the school received 186 applications and had an approved enrolment of 161. The highest grade in the GL exam of admitted pupils was A while the lowest was B2.

Rainey Endowed - in 2019 the school received 150 applications and had an approved enrolment of 119. The highest score in the GL exam of admitted pupils was 278 while the lowest was 229.

Coleraine Grammar - in 2019 the school received 200 applications and had an approved enrolment of 158. The highest score in the AQE exam of admitted pupils was 122 while the lowest was 90.
 
Source: Belfast Telegraph - https://m.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/education/belfast-telegraph-transfer-test-guide-reveals-scores-accepted-by-every-northern-ireland-school-38890313.html

