Derry bar Granny Annies up for sale at £1.5m

Granny Annies bar situated in the Diamond in Derry has been placed on the market for £1.5m.

Wetherspoon's sold both the Diamond bar and its Strand Road premises to the Granny Annies Group in November 2016.

The group also purchased the Clarendon Bar shortly thereafter but renovations on that building have been delayed and it remains unopened.

In the listing it is described as a large city centre bar/night club and restaurant situated in The Diamond being sold as going concern with full license.

GROUND FLOOR: Lounge/Restaurant; Bar; Cool Rooms; Disabled Toilets, Lift; Small Kitchen.

FIRST Floor: Lounge/Restaurant; Bar; Stage; Store Room; Kitchen; Toilets.

SECOND FLOOR: Offices; Toilets; Staff Room; 2 Bedroom Apartment; Plant Room

THIRD FLOOR: Large Open Space.