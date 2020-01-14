Derry MLAs welcome inclusion of Holy Child P.S. in school enhancement programme

Derry MLAs have welcomed the announcement of investment of up to £45 million for 18 schools today which includes Holy Child Primary School.

Sinn Féin Education Spokesperson, Karen Mullan, said: “This is welcome news for the 18 schools which have been successful in the School Enhancement Programme announced today by the Minister.

“This programme was established to fund building and improvement works at schools in order to provide the best possible accommodation for pupils.

“Projects valued at between £500,000 and £4 million can be approved so it has made a massive difference to the schools estate over recent years.

“I am particularly delighted that Holy Child PS in Derry has been included this announcement to allow their case for much-needed improvements to move forward.

“After visiting the school, I met with CCMS to help ensure that Holy Child PS were included in the School Enhancement Programme."

SDLP Foyle Representative, Mark H Durkan MLA warmly welcomed the inclusion of Holy Child Primary School in the School Enhancement Programme.

The Derry MLA said: “I am delighted to hear that Holy Child primary school is included in this programme, as one of approximately 18 schools to benefit from a total investment of £45 million. Along with SDLP colleagues across the North, I have been advocating for some time to ensure this scheme commences urgently and pupils, teachers and parents reap the benefits. I want to applaud the tireless advocacy of the staff and parents who worked very hard to make this a reality.”

“It is essential that our children are able to study in a comfortable and appropriate environment. The knock on effect of these refurbishment works represents a much-needed win for the construction industry. These works will provide a vital stream of work for the industry, which has come through a challenging time in recent years.”

Mr Durkan added: “It is vitally important that there are no delays in getting these improvement projects started so that teachers and pupils can experience a better educational environment.”

“For the Executive to deliver on commitments to Education, the British Government needs to live up to commitments made in the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ document.”