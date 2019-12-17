Workers' rights on today's Derry City & Strabane Council agenda

A Special Meeting of the full Derry and Strabane Council to hear from trade union representatives will be held today, December 17, at 4pm in the Guildhall.

It is open to the public.

The full motion successfully moved at the October full Council meeting by People Before Profit Cllr Shaun Harkin appears below.

Cllr Harkin proposed a representative of the Fire Brigades Union also be invited to the December full Council meeting.

The meeting will hear from health, nurses, civil servant, teacher, lecturer, postal and fire service union representatives.

People Before Profit Cllr Shaun Harkin said: "In October the full Derry and Strabane Council agreed to a People Before Profit motion to give its full backing to workers taking strike action and to invite trade union representatives to a special meeting of the Council.

"Workers representatives will now have the opportunity to speak directly to the full Council.

"Nurses, health service workers and many others have been forced to take action for pay justice and to stand up for public services. It's right that our Council support their action and stand in solidarity with them. People deserve respect, justice and dignity for the essential work they do. Our Council should be loudly amplifying demands for workers rights and in defence of our public services.

"Strike action is most often a last resort but it's one of the most powerful weapons ordinary people have to press their demands. Picket lines across the North are sending a clear message to Westminster and Stormont that years of cuts must end. Strike action has become necessary because standing up for ordinary people hasn't been a priority.

"The Tories will now believe they have a greenlight to continue their assault on ordinary people and public services. People power, like we are seeing now from nurses, civil servants and others, will be necessary to stop them. Ordinary people are going to need to stick together to resist what Boris Johnson and the political establishment has in store. We'll need to fight very hard to end the decade of cuts that have left many with poverty pay and our public services under severe strain."

Motion to Derry and Strabane Council in October from Cllr Shaun Harkin:

Council supports our Postal Workers who overwhelmingly voted to take strike action in defence of their jobs, conditions and public service ethos.

Council stands in solidarity with our Nurses and all Health Service workers in their vote to take strike action for pay equality.

Our postal workers, nurses, health service workers, civil servants and teachers provide essential services, care and amenities that every community depends on. Council opposes attacks on workers rights and our public services.

Council will invite representatives from the postal workers, civil servants, health care and education unions to make presentations to a Special meeting of Council.