Magee on Music: Who's got the biggest brain?

Just in time to put the nuts in your fruitcake and kick off your Christmas celebrations there is going to be a quiz, nay a battle of the brains, an NICU fundraiser this Friday 7th Dec in the River Inn Basement.



It’s the finale of Saorlaith and Saoirse NICU fundraising culminating in a huge quiz followed by a lock of hard-earned tunes from DJs JP Coyle and Hassan.

It’s £5 entry and £20 to enter a team of up to five members and all proceeds to the NICU at Altnagelvin hospital. The NICU, for those that don’t know, is the neo natal intensive care unit and the nurses there work 12-hour shifts looking after seriously ill children.

We are all aware, or at least should be aware, that nurses across the board are being worked to death for next to no pay.

Some of us have the fortune/misfortune of witnessing first-hand what exactly it is nurses do on a regular basis and we can all agree that there is something special about people in this profession.

So, just before Boris sells the NHS to his friends and/or reneges on his promises to put more money into the NHS, we can celebrate these vocational inspirations. (Just to clarify the misfortune is being sick in the first place, the fortunate aspect is being treated by one of these treats).

More than that though, they work tirelessly, cheerily, assuredly, incredibly, amazingly week in week out but are not immune from the icy death hand of Tory rule.

This fundraiser is being organised by the parents of twin girls who spent a significant period in the NICU.

Organiser, rocker and father of Saorlaith and Saoirse Bob McLaughlin told me: “The big appreciation draw for our NICU nurses takes place at this event, some amazing prizes and amazing support from our local business community! Tickets still on sale £1 a strip”.

(Long term rocker and good egg) Bob was also a great support when we needed him, and he went on to say: “The nurses who work the ward at the NICU are the reason we fundraise! They are there for the parents and children 24/7, not only the glue that holds the unit together but the parents also! It’s great to do something specific for them and an opportunity for everyone to get involved.”

You’ll be able to see for yourself what happens when local businesses work together, raffle prizes up for grabs are as follows; Peter Smith (dentist) - teeth whitening kit - value £300; Michael Condren (LED man) - handmade kids vanity table with Hollywood mirror - value £149; two Paddy Raff tickets, sold out show in SSE Arena, 7th March 2020 (donated by Zola Mzimba); Electric Ireland - £50 voucher towards top up/bill (donated by Kevin Caldwell); Walled City Vape - £50 voucher; Brunswick Movie Bowl - £30 voucher (donated by Maureen Mellon); Amazon voucher - £25 (donated by Saorlaith and Saoirse); Richmond Centre - £25 voucher (donated by Gemma Doherty); Bespoke Blinds, Derry - £100 voucher; Abbazappa record shop - £20 voucher; Transition training studio - Cryospa - five free sessions; Transition training studio - PT with Colum Friel - two free sessions; Emerge fitness - five PT sessions; Emerge Fitness - month free gym pass; UTurn Fitness - boot camp voucher; Hegarty’s Butchers - £20 voucher (donated by Anthony O'Doherty); McDaid's Bakery - party pack - (donated by Paul Ramsey); Hassan's Turkish Barber - treatment voucher; Les Deux Salon, Spencer Road - bee-sting facial; Nails by Kat - £20 voucher; Concept beauty - £40 voucher; Bottle of Southern Comfort; Bottle of Smirnoff Vodka; Champneys Health Spa hold all gift set - Boots Crescent Link; Soap n Glory Wonder Woman set - Boots Crescent Link; Daly's Bistro - £25 meal voucher; River Inn - meal for two voucher; Willy Nillys - breakfast for two; Cosh Bar - £25 voucher; The Bentley - £25 voucher; Jamm - two meal vouchers; Jamm - two meal vouchers; Jamm - two meal vouchers; Jamm - two meal vouchers; Jamm - two meal vouchers; Jamm - two meal vouchers

Just a reminder, folks, that all these views are my own, but most people agree with me according to Facebook and always keep it local when you can, whether that be helping local causes and or shopping local.