Man arrested in Derry in investigation into illegal lottery

Police in Derry, investigating an illegal lottery, have arrested a 42-year-old man.

Detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out the search earlier today (Friday, November 22).

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Griffin said: “A number of items were seized during today's search and arrest operation in the Creggan area as part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal use of a lottery in Derry. The arrested man remains in custody at present.”