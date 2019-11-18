Family of late James Brolly pen heartfelt letter of thanks to Derry public

The daughter of adopted Derry man James Brolly says that his “heart and soul” will live on through her family.

Close family of the late James Brolly, known to many locally as “Scotch Jimmy”, have written a letter of thanks to the Derry public for taking him into their hearts.

His daughter, Kelly Campbell, explained that short notice, finances and individual circumstances dictated that they couldn’t travel for his funeral but said she’d have “given anything” to see him one last time.

However, sadly they didn’t know where he was and hadn’t been in contact for many years.

She said: “As you can imagine grief isn't easy for anyone. I don't know what to say for the best or not. I just miss the dad I never got the chance to hug and tell him I love him no matter what.

“I am his daughter, I have his eyes and so does my daughter, his soul and heart lives on through us. The best thing he ever done was contributing to a life, who can carry on his blood lines.”

Photo: A youthful James Brolly

In a tribute to James, whose poems touched people's hearts following his death, his family have written their own poem to the city Jimmy called home in the latter years of his life.

To the people of Derry what can we say

For taking James Henry Brolly into your hearts

For the kindness & generosity on your fair city’s part

Thank you will never be enough for all that you've done

It’s comfort to know that he touched so many lives

That although he had his struggles & strife

The people of Derry treated him with humanity, compassion and love

And for his family who longed to know where he was

You have gone above & beyond

For some reason he thought there was no way back

But there was & always is love in our family’s hearts

The outpouring of Derry has eased the pain that we feel

In the saddest of times this will help us to heal

Knowing he had a family of friends he wouldn't have ever felt alone

and he found a place that became his home

Derry we are forever grateful, you'll always hold a special place in our hearts. Thank you for taking care of our Jim from his sister's Sarah & Maryann, daughter Kelly and their families.

Mr Brolly died at Altnagelvin Hospital on November 11 following a short illness.

A crowdfunding page set up by Mark H Durkan to raise money for his funeral achieved its £2,000 target within hours, which is testament to the generosity and kindness of locals.

At his Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Creggan, on November 14, Father Daniel McFaul described Mr Brolly as a “remarkable man” who was “in many ways the real Mayor of Derry, a very gifted poet who could hold a conversation with anybody young or old, rich or poor, homeless or settled.”

“Jimmy’s life and death was a stark reminder to all of us of the power of addiction and mental illness which affects people at all ages and all creeds and all walks of life.

“Jimmy was a good man who suffered the greater part of his life. His suffering is not his identity; his identity is a man who was loved and who loved, a man who tried his best, who believed in God.”

He added: "We can all learn so much from Jimmy and his life. About what is important and how to treat people, how to live."

Photo: Friends of James Brolly carry a slate heart surrounded with Scottish thistle at his funeral mass.