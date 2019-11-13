Derry councillor supports nurses December strike action

A local councillor has voiced his support for all nurses and healthcare workers following the announcement that they will take strike action in December.

The first day of industrial action will be Tuesday 3 December 2019. Industrial action, short of strike action, will include declining to do any task that is not patient-specific. Examples of such actions include:

Working no bank or overtime shifts on days of industrial action

Not working unpaid hours

Not completing paper work other than individual patient records

Not preparing or cleaning empty beds when a patient is discharged

Not accompanying patients to tests and investigations unless there is an identified clinical requirement

Not answering telephones at ward level

No administrative tasks

Not collecting prescriptions or pharmacy in the community

Not collecting or delivering blood samples in the community

Not attending meetings including bed management or bed co-ordination meetings

Not attending any regional or local meetings, conferences or non-mandatory training.

Two further dates of industrial action, short of strike action, will take place on 10 and 11 December followed by the first day of strike action which will be Wednesday 18 December 2019.

immediately responding to the announcement, People Before Profit Councillor, Shaun Harkin, said: "Solidarity with our nurses and all our health workers. I'll be joining them on the picket line and encourage the broadest public support possible for their courageous action for workers rights, respect and to save the NHS.

"Their fight is all our fight. Despite the opposition of the DUP, the full Derry and Strabane Council supported my motion to back the nurses strike. The political establishment in Westminster and Stormont has failed our nurses and NHS workers.

"Everyone who depends on the NHS has been failed by parties who stood by and done nothing to halt privatisation, pay freezes and funding cuts. People power is the way ordinary people have win justice and equality. That's why everyone from all communities and backgrounds should rally behind action by nurses."