Derry talk brings together former 'loyalist activist' and man whose parents were killed by loyalist paramilitaries

Organised in partnership with PeaceBytes, Towards Understanding and Healing have helped program ‘Stories of Healing: Seamus McDonald and James Greer in Conversation’.

Seamus’ parents were killed by the UFF/UDA in July 1976. James is a former loyalist activist who is now deeply engaged in peace building. At this event they will bring their stories of healing to you.

All are welcome at this free event, which will take place from 6-9pm on Monday 11th November at PeaceBytes, First Floor, 14 The Diamond, Derry.

Please do contact PeaceBytes on 02871 373374 if you wish to attend.

Towards Understanding and Healing and PeaceBytes are projects supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB)