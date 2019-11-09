Derry councillor and Westminster candidate says 'nurses deserve our solidarity'

People Before Profit Cllr and Foyle Westminster candidate Shaun Harkin said:

"We welcome the decision of nurses to vote for strike action over pay and staffing levels.

"Our nurses and health service workers have been given no option but to signal their willingness to take strike action in order to defend workers rights and save the NHS. They have endured a decade of attacks from Westminster and Stormont leaving many demoralised and threatening the future of the NHS.

"The Tories engineered this crisis but Stormont went along with NHS privatisation and wage freezes. When it comes to making progress in ordinary people's lives the rotten election pacts of establishment parties here will make no difference but to heighten sectarian division.The coalition that matters most is the coming together of nurses and NHS workers with postal workers, civil servants and teachers to take strike action to end austerity.

"The nurses vote for action is the kind of people power that brings communities together and empowers ordinary people."