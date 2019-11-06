Abundance of unique Christmas gifts on offer at Derry's Guildhall Craft Fair

Christmas in Derry will begin in earnest later this month when the Guildhall Craft and Artisan Food Fair returns to the city for three days.

Over 40 of the finest crafters in Ireland will showcase the best of handmade local produce in the Guildhall’s Main Hall while the Whittaker Suite will host a food hall where a wide range of tasty savoury and sweet treats are on sale.

The event marks the start of a packed Council Christmas programme that includes Christmas lights switch ons across the City and District, the Mayor’s Christmas events in Strabane and Derry and the Winterland Markets in the city centre.

The Derry switch on has been scheduled for Sunday November 24th while the Strabane lights will be turned on the day before on Saturday November 23rd.

The Craft Fair was launched by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, who encouraged local people to avail of the wide range of unique craft items on offer.

“The Guildhall Craft Fair is one of the longest established craft showcases in Ireland attracting craft connoisseurs keen to source that unique Christmas gift,” she said.

“It is the premier showcase for Crafts in the North West and boasts the finest standard of bespoke crafts from handwoven textiles to delicate tableware.

“Thousands of visitors are expected in the Guildhall over the three days which offers our local traders an opportunity to showcase their offerings to a wide audience.”

Helena Hasson, Events Co-ordinator with Derry City and Strabane District Council, said organisers are pleased with the high standard of exhibitors at this year’s event.

“We are delighted to be welcoming back many returning exhibitors and some exquisite newcomers to the Guildhall Craft Fair,” she said.

“The range of exhibits at the event is very diverse with something to suit all tastes and budgets and the Fair is the perfect way to begin your Christmas 2020 experience.”

“A wide range of both contemporary and traditional gifts will be showcased in the Main Hall including ceramics, textiles, knitwear, wood, glass and artisan food products while the Artisan Food Fair brings together a delightful range of savoury and sweet treats to whet the appetite.”

The full opening hours for the Fair are Friday November 22nd 5pm – 8pm, Saturday 23rd November 10am – 6pm and Sunday 24th November from 10am – 7pm.

Visit derrystrabane.com/craftfair to view the full Guildhall Craft and Artisan Food Fair programme.