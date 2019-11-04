Contact

Derry man remanded in custody on child abduction charges

Accused also charged with attempting to pay for sexual favours from a child

Derry courthouse

Reporter:

Staff reporter

An 18-year-old Derry man has appeared at city's Magistrate's Court charged with child abduction of a child in care.
Lee Sean Bradley, of Collon Lane in the Galliagh area of the city, was charged with child abduction of a child in care on 28 August this year.
He also faced a similar charge from 7 October,.
Bradley was also charged with attempting to pay for sexual services from a child on October on same date..
He was further charged with engaging in sexual activity with a child on a date between 1 and 32 May.
Bradley was further charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis on the same dates as well as a charge of criminal damage on 3 November..
Bradley was remanded in custody to appear again on 28 November 28.

