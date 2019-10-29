Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry graduations to be streamed live from Millennium Forum

NWRC to broadcast ceremony live on Facebook.

Derry graduations to be streamed live from Millennium Forum

Those who can't make the ceremony can log on to Facebook.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

North West Regional College will stream their Higher Education Graduation Ceremony live on Facebook tomorrow afternoon,  (Wednesday, October 30).

Beginning at 12 noon the achievements of more than 800 graduates in a range of subject areas across all areas of the curriculum will be celebrated in a special event at the Millennium Forum in Derry~Londonderry.

The MC for the event will be BBC broadcaster and weatherman, Barra Best and guest speaker is the Manager of NWRC’s multi award winning Careers Academy, Finneen Bradley.

Students will graduate in the following subjects: Art & Design, Business, Computing, Construction, Engineering and Science, Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy, Early Years, Health & Social Care, Hospitality, Tourism and Sport, Media, Music and Performing Arts, from courses undertaken at the College’s Strand Road, Limavady and Strabane Campuses.

The event can be viewed live on http://www.facebook.com/mynwrc.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

Eoin Hughes and father Tommy moments after completing the Frankfurt Marathon in Germany on Sunday. The pair smashed the world record for fastest father and son duo.

Eoin Hughes and father Tommy moments after completing the Frankfurt Marathon in Germany on Sunday. The pair smashed the world record for fastest father and son duo.

Father and son world record breakers

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie