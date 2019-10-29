Derry graduations to be streamed live from Millennium Forum

North West Regional College will stream their Higher Education Graduation Ceremony live on Facebook tomorrow afternoon, (Wednesday, October 30).

Beginning at 12 noon the achievements of more than 800 graduates in a range of subject areas across all areas of the curriculum will be celebrated in a special event at the Millennium Forum in Derry~Londonderry.

The MC for the event will be BBC broadcaster and weatherman, Barra Best and guest speaker is the Manager of NWRC’s multi award winning Careers Academy, Finneen Bradley.

Students will graduate in the following subjects: Art & Design, Business, Computing, Construction, Engineering and Science, Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy, Early Years, Health & Social Care, Hospitality, Tourism and Sport, Media, Music and Performing Arts, from courses undertaken at the College’s Strand Road, Limavady and Strabane Campuses.

The event can be viewed live on http://www.facebook.com/mynwrc.