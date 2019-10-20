Law firm raises 'grave concerns' following unconditional release of Derry man arrested under the Terrorism Act

Law firm Madden and Finucane stated: "We can confirm that an unconditional release has just been secured for our client, the second Derry man arrested under the Terrorism Act in relation to an incident in the Beechwood area of the city."

Law firm Madden and Finucane stated: "We can confirm that an unconditional release has just been secured for our client, the second Derry man arrested under the Terrorism Act in relation to an incident in the Beechwood area of the city. We have grave concerns about the arrest of our client who is in poor health and was entering his second night of detention in the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave Street PSNI station.

"Our client was arrested for possession of articles for use in terrorism and IRA membership. He has no criminal convictions of any type and it was his first time in police custody."

Ciarán Shiels of Madden & Finucane said tonight: “Our client was arrested in the Northland Road area of Derry on Wednesday night by car loads of heavily armed police officers. He was forensically tied and had his clothing removed at a car at the scene and brought to Belfast under the arrest provisions of the Terrorism Act.

“I first got to see him at midnight last night where he was in serious sciatic pain from a long term back injury which has rendered him a virtual recluse. During the interviews, which lasted well into tonight, he consistently denied all allegations from the immediate outset and not a single shred of incriminating evidence was put to him.

“Notwithstanding his condition, and the absence of even a scintilla of evidence, his release has only just been effected.”