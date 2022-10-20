Derry claims NIAC 'Best Kept City' Award for 2022

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Grounds Maintenance and Street Cleansing teams have been recognised yet again as they claimed the ‘Best Kept City’ title for 2022 at the Town, Village and Housing Area Awards in Lisburn.

The local authority triumphed over Belfast, Lisburn, Newry and Bangor to take the title with judges commending the pristine condition of the city and its outstanding selection of floral displays and hanging baskets.

Culmore also picked up the Welcome Award for newcomers to the competition for their display of gladioli at the entrance of the Barley Fields on their approach to the village.

The Awards, organised by the Northern Ireland Amenity Council (NIAC) and sponsored by George Best Belfast City were held at the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Offices where over 100 representatives from towns and villages across the province congregated for the ceremony.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, congratulated the team on their latest recognition.

“I would like to congratulate the Grounds Maintenance and Street Cleansing teams on yet another title which is just recognition for their dedicated work in presenting our City and District in the best possible light,” he said.

“The floral displays and plants around the Council area have looked resplendent this year, providing a bright and welcoming backdrop for the public during the summer months.

“Congratulations to Culmore in my own DEA of Ballyarnett, the beautiful gladioli beds at the Barley Fields entrance provide a stunning approach to their village.”

Now in their 65th year, the Town, Village and Housing Area awards celebrate areas that are taking action to protect and care for their local environment, creating safer, cleaner, healthier and more sustainable places to live, work and play.

Participating towns, villages and housing areas are judged on a range of criteria, including floral displays, grass roots environmental projects and an absence of litter and graffiti.

Judges also look for underlying evidence of community participation in environmental initiatives, including the promotion of recycling and wildlife conservation.

President of NIAC, Doreen Muskett added: “It’s always a pleasure to visit Derry/Londonderry as there is so much going on.

“Top marks to Council employees for keeping their city so pristine, specific mention must go to the fabulous re-wilding planting arrangement at the front of the City Council Building and a special welcome to new entrants, Culmore village.”

Stephen Patton, Human Resources and CR Manager at George Best Belfast City Airport said: “As a long-standing supporter of the Best Kept Awards, we have had the privilege of witnessing some outstanding efforts over the years towards building brighter, better, and more sustainable communities.

“This year is no exception and we have been blown away by the calibre of entries and the level of civic pride shown throughout Northern Ireland.

“As a responsible business leader, Belfast City Airport is committed to giving back to the local community, supporting projects which help areas thrive, and investing in initiatives that improve the quality of life for those living and working in the vicinity.

“These awards show there are clearly a lot of like-minded individuals in the province and it is wonderful to be able to come together and celebrate the fantastic work that has been carried out in each city, town, village, and housing area.

“Congratulations to all the worthy winners.”

Other winners included Donaghmore (Best Kept Small Village), Royal Hillsborough (Best Kept Large Village), Randalstown (Best Kept Small Town), Enniskillen (Best Kept Medium Town) and Antrim (Best Kept Large Town).