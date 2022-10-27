City Centre Initiative launch 'Twelve Windows of Christmas’ competition

City Centre Initiative launched its annual Christmas Window Competition this week and is calling on local traders to get creative with their shop window displays this festive season.

The competition, which has been running for over 20 years, has encouraged traders to add some Christmas sparkle to their window displays to help attract custom and add to the overall Christmas cheer of the city centre for local and visiting shoppers.

The competition has expanded significantly over the past few years, according to Jim Roddy, Chief Executive and City Centre Manager at City Centre Initiative (CCI), and he commended the efforts of local businesses that have participated and improved the atmosphere of the city centre during the festive season.

He added: “Every year, city centre businesses make a great effort to dress their windows and get involved with the competition and each year we see the number of entries becoming more creative.

“While we have three fantastic prizes up for grabs for the top three windows, this isn't about who wins or loses; it's about coming together as a city centre community to provide everyone with a fantastic shopping experience in our city. We have the opportunity to provide a unique Christmas shopping experience to the public while also increasing visitor numbers which is why participating is so important, so let us show everyone our sparkle this Christmas.”

The public will choose the winners from a shortlist of twelve businesses that represent the city centre's 'Twelve Windows of Christmas.' Votes can be cast on the CCI Facebook Page, but can also be made by email and post. The City Hotel, Foyleside Shopping Centre, and Maldron Hotel are once again providing the three top prizes. All city centre businesses are welcome to enter the competition.

“We now request that businesses in the city centre let us know that they wish to enter their business into the competition by 4.00pm on Monday, 21st November.” Lorraine Allen, Project Manager at CCI, concluded.

“Judging will take place between the 22nd and 25th of November and on Monday, November 28th the "Twelve Windows of Christmas" will be presented to the public for voting on Facebook.

"Votes will be open until 10.00am on Friday, 9th December and winners will be announced later that day. On Monday, 12th December, we will present awards to the winners at the Guildhall along with the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District.”

Contact Lorraine at City Centre Initiative by 4.00pm on Friday, 25th November 2022 if you would like to enter the competition or nominate a business for inclusion.

You can reach Lorraine by email at lorraine@cciderry.com, or by Messenger on the City Centre Initiative Facebook page.