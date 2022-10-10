Death Notice - Joseph Temple (formerly Brandywell Bar, Derry)

We regret to inform that the death has occurred at the Foyle Hospice of Joseph Temple, 8th October 2022, late of 16 Holywell Village, Killea and formerly The Brandywell Bar, Brandywell, Derry City.
Beloved husband of the late Charlotte (Shirley) and much loved father of Karen, Paula and Joe. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his wider family circle, friends and neighbours.
His remains will be reposing at his daughter Paula's residence, 21 Caradale Park, Foyle Springs, Derry BT48 ONU. Joseph's funeral cortege will be leaving from there on Tuesday, 11th October, at 9.00am sharp, travelling via his late residence in Killea to St Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Cloughcor, Ballymagorry, Strabane.
Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Columba's Church, Longtower web cam. Family time, please, from 11.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Foyle Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director. Sacred Heart of Jesus, Have mercy on his soul.
