Memoriam - Billy Campbell

CAMPBELL

Billy

~ 10th Anniversary ~

Precious memories of a dear husband, daddy and granda who died on 7th October 2012.



Merciful Jesus grant him eternal rest.

Our lips cannot speak how we loved you,

Our hearts cannot tell what to say,

But God only knows how we miss you

In our home that is lonely today/

You gave us years of happiness,

Then sorrow came with tears,

You left us lovely memories

We will treasure through the years.

To us you were someone special,

Someone set apart,

Your memory will live forever,

Engraved within our hearts.

For the rest of our lives we will miss you ,

Our secret tears still flow,

Oh how we really loved you,

No one will ever know.

Loved and remembered always by your wife Rita; Darren, grandaughters Lauren, Kayleigh and Shannon; Billy and Bridget, grandsons, Ryan and Eoghan; Ciara and Conor, grandchildren Cormac and Rory; Shaun and Ciara, grandchildren Erin and Emma and Ronan; Mairead and Pol, grandchildren Niamh, Orlaith and Odran.

Anniversary Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, 6th October at 7.30 pm, Long Tower Church. All Welcome